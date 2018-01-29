How Safe Is Theresa May From A Tory Leadership Challenge - HuffPost Verdict

From Paul Waugh, Executive Editor, Politics, HuffPost UK

So is the PM’s future in No10 really at risk? Well, one senior MP joked to me yesterday that her trip to China this week had echoes of “Thatcher in Paris, 1990, while the cat’s away...” (don’t forget the ex-PM was in France at the height of the Tory rebellion against her back in London, just before she was ousted).

But two things have changed in recent weeks. The first is that Tory Brexiteers really fear for the first time that the two-year ‘transition’ will result in a ‘Brexit in name only’ – where the UK continues to accept Brussels immigration, rules and jurisdiction, while paying billions. The second is Theresa May’s botched reshuffle and lack of vision has prompted wavering MPs to write (if not yet submit) letters demanding a vote of no confidence. Put the two together and that’s a lethal cocktail of dissent.

The letter process means this is a one-way ratcheting, and things can only get worse,” one MP tells me. But just how much worse? On one scenario, May boldly announces she won’t fight the 2022 general election. That may buy time to get her beyond Brexit Day next year and calm a lot of MPs who believe that under a new leader they can win a majority against Corbyn.

The alternative scenario is that May sits tight and hopes Cabinet and backbench unity holds over Brexit. Even if a vote of confidence is triggered, if none of her potential successors wants a contest right now, she could possibly win it by a big margin. But with a working majority of just 13, the real damage would be that she could never be sure ever again of getting anything done in Parliament.