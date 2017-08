How Tech You Use Everyday Can Help To Save The Planet

Air pollution in cities is now a critical issue, especially in Europe where air quality has been steadily getting worse. CleanSpace is a combination of a tag and an app designed to keep anyone with a smartphone informed about the state of the air they’re breathing, as well as provide pollution maps that enable them to plan their journeys so they can avoid the worst areas. The tag doesn’t need a battery as it uses ‘freevolt’ technology, which harnesses wasted energy from wireless networks. The CleanSpace app also gives its users the chance to accumulate CleanMiles by walking, running or cycling rather than using a car or bus, and these can be exchanged for rewards like a free coffee or money off items with selected retailers.