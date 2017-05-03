More than 350,000 people registered to vote in the three days following Theresa May’s snap General Election announcement.

But thousands more still stand to miss out on having their say on June 8, campaign group Hope Not Hate revealed on Wednesday, because they are not registered to vote

According to electoral commission advice, voting via the post could solve the issues of many of these people who may reside at more than one address during the year.

But what is a postal vote, who is eligible and how does it work?