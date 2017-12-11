How To Avoid Star Wars: The Last Jedi Review Spoilers On The Internet

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now just days away from its UK release. As such the time has come to pull up the drawbridge, batten down the hatches and generally lock yourself away in the nearest nuclear bunker you can find.

LucasFilm

If for some absurd reason you can’t do any of those things then you are now officially at risk of spoilers because human beings other than you have already seen the film and are getting very excited about it on Twitter. Now if you, like us, would like to ride the emotional rollercoaster of the Last Jedi with your mind clear and free of spoilers then here are three simple steps you can take. 1. Mute all the words on Twitter Twitter has a rather handy feature built-in that allows you to mute certain keywords, emojis and hashtags from your timeline. It should be noted that #TheLastJedi already has its own official hashtag so we would absolutely start there. From there here are just a few suggestions:

HuffPost UK

2. Mute all the words on Facebook Sadly Facebook doesn’t have an equivalent mute function, at least not an official one. If you’d like to make sure your Facebook friends aren’t about to ruin the film event of the year then we would recommend you download something like Social Fixer. This rather handy plugin for Chrome, Safari and Firefox.

Social Fixer

You can not only mute certain keywords, people you follow and even certain pages but you can actually totally customise the way Facebook shows you information on the Newsfeed. This is particularly handy if you’re worried about videos or photos catching you out as well. 3. Mute all the words, ever Finally, drastic times call for drastic measures. Install the Unspoiler plugin for Chrome or Safari. This all-encompassing add-on to your favourite browser is like a giant oppressive blanket that will wrap you up and protect you from the outside world and its truths that you don’t want to hear.

Unspoiler