This Trick Lets Americans Bypass Those Awful Automated Phone Systems And We Need It Here ASAP

For many people, calling an automated phone system (normally to resolve something that is broken or costing you too much money) is a form of torture. But now, a group of people on the internet have found a way of completely bypassing the automated robot menus and getting straight to a human who you can talk to. Swearing.

mixetto via Getty Images

The expletive trick was first pointed out on Twitter by The Verge editor Casey Newton, who had called the hotline for US pharmacy Walgreens and was annoyed by a long advert at the start of his call. Newton says that he shouted ‘fuck off’ and was instantly redirected.

Life hack: I called Walgreens to check on something and got a lengthy ad for flu shots and I shouted “fuck OFF” and it took me right to the main menu November 18, 2017

After publicising his winning result, he was flooded with responses from other people saying this had worked for them in several instances. And even got them removed from telemarketing databases.

Wow, this happened to me just the other day while calling UPS. I thought it was a coincidence when the automated system kept running me in circles and I yelled: "Let me talk to a fucking person!" and then someone picked up. — Jessica Nightmare (@JesskaNightmare) November 19, 2017

Can confirm. I once swore at an automated marketing call and it removed me from their call list and never contacted me again. — Christina D 💙💜💖 (@akasha111182) November 18, 2017

Newton also had a response from another user, Anne, who said that her friend was the brains behind the genius technology that allowed this to happen.

My friend created and patented this technology! If you swear at an automated system, many will redirect you to an operator. That is a legit way to shortcut automated menus. https://t.co/47yl2iUbDG — annebot (@annebot) November 18, 2017

Anne confirmed the tech was patented in 1977 by inventors Peter Bohacek and Dieter Schulz in the USA. The pair created the system that can analyse any caller’s response against a set of predetermined criteria, allowing companies to identify callers who are displaying certain characteristics such as anger. E.g. They are fuming about your service and about to leave you for your rivals. Instead of ignoring these angry customers and hoping they go away, Bohacek and Schulz argued it is important that such calls are handled to prevent loss of future business. They said: “The problem with existing systems is that while many calls are mundane, such as simple technical queries, and can be handled by semi-skilled operators, some calls, for example from irate customers with complaints, require handling by specially trained operators.” So once you swear on the phone, and the voice recognition realises you aren’t happy, they immediately connect you to a specially-trained employee. She also said that saying ‘agent’ or operator’ will have the same effect (in case you don’t feel like swearing loudly in public or risking offending someone on the other end of the line).

Not that I know of. Either profanity OR saying "operator" typically works — annebot (@annebot) November 18, 2017

The only problem is, as the patent was recorded in the USA, this trick doesn’t seem to work in the UK at the moment.

Doesn't work here in the UK, I've launched into a tirade of 'F' & 'C' words on several occasions & it made no difference whatsoever 😕 — Phil Spearpoint (@_Tenacious_P) November 19, 2017