Asparagus season is upon us, meaning it’s time to give the delightful green vegetable more airtime on your plate.

Sautéed asparagus - topped off with some rock salt and fresh, zesty lemon slices - is sure to make a tasty addition to your brunch, fish fillet or chicken dish.

This clip from RealSimple.com reveals how to cook it in a matter of minutes - until it’s perfectly tender.

Here’s how to make it:

:: Wash the asparagus and snap off the ends (as per the video).

:: Add 1 teaspoon of olive oil into a frying pan on a medium heat.

:: Add in your asparagus and sauté for approximately 6-7 minutes until they are just tender.

:: Take out of the pan and pop on a plate, sprinkle some rock salt and garnish with lemon slices.

For those who don’t really do asparagus - or haven’t yet given it the chance it deserves - now’s the time to get involved.

