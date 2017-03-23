Asparagus season is upon us, meaning it’s time to give the delightful green vegetable more airtime on your plate.
Sautéed asparagus - topped off with some rock salt and fresh, zesty lemon slices - is sure to make a tasty addition to your brunch, fish fillet or chicken dish.
This clip from RealSimple.com reveals how to cook it in a matter of minutes - until it’s perfectly tender.
Here’s how to make it:
:: Wash the asparagus and snap off the ends (as per the video).
:: Add 1 teaspoon of olive oil into a frying pan on a medium heat.
:: Add in your asparagus and sauté for approximately 6-7 minutes until they are just tender.
:: Take out of the pan and pop on a plate, sprinkle some rock salt and garnish with lemon slices.
For those who don’t really do asparagus - or haven’t yet given it the chance it deserves - now’s the time to get involved.
Conversely, if you’re something of an asparagus veteran and are looking for a new way to spruce up an old favourite, check out these recipes below...
