All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • LIFESTYLE
    23/03/2017 16:03 GMT

    How To Cook Asparagus In A Matter Of Minutes

    Get on our plates.

    Asparagus season is upon us, meaning it’s time to give the delightful green vegetable more airtime on your plate. 

    Sautéed asparagus - topped off with some rock salt and fresh, zesty lemon slices - is sure to make a tasty addition to your brunch, fish fillet or chicken dish.

    This clip from RealSimple.com reveals how to cook it in a matter of minutes - until it’s perfectly tender.

    Here’s how to make it:

    :: Wash the asparagus and snap off the ends (as per the video).

    :: Add 1 teaspoon of olive oil into a frying pan on a medium heat. 

    :: Add in your asparagus and sauté for approximately 6-7 minutes until they are just tender.

    :: Take out of the pan and pop on a plate, sprinkle some rock salt and garnish with lemon slices. 

    For those who don’t really do asparagus - or haven’t yet given it the chance it deserves - now’s the time to get involved. 

    Conversely, if you’re something of an asparagus veteran and are looking for a new way to spruce up an old favourite, check out these recipes below... 

    MORE:Foodfood newsRecipesasparagus

    Conversations