11 Ways To Fake It At Work When You Haven't Slept A Wink

Whether you were up all night watching the election results or simply let those after work drinks get out of hand, chances are if you’re reading this you haven’t had much sleep.
Same here, babes.
But things can get pretty awkward when you fall asleep in a meeting and your boss realises they are paying your for doing absolutely nothing all day.
So here’s how to fake it at work when you haven’t slept a wink.
1. Apply extra concealer to hide those eye bags.
2. Excuse lateness by saying you forgot your wallet and had to run back home.
3. Use dry shampoo to hide the fact you didn’t have time to shower.
4. Hide yawns by pretending you dropped something under your desk.
5. Stretch out each tea round for the longest time possible.
6. Blame any lack of productivity on your computer crashing.
7. Distract all your colleagues so that no one else does any work either.
8. Take the full hour of your lunch break and have a nap on a local bench.
9. Book a meeting room and just sit there staring into the abyss.