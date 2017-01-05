LIFESTYLE

Best Free Fitness Apps, Activities And Classes To Help You Get In Shape Without Spending A Penny

Rachel Moss Lifestyle Writer at The Huffington Post UK

You don’t have to spend a fortune on a gym membership in order to up your fitness this January. 

Whether you want to kickstart weight loss, tone up, run faster or just feel healthier, there are plenty of ways to get fit for free.

From free classes inside some of your favourite activewear clothes shops to apps you can use at home, we’ve rounded up seven ideas that’ll help you keep that New Year’s resolution. 

  • 1 Sign Up To Free Trials
    The BoxxMethod
    Lots of gyms and online trainers offer free trials in January, such as "on demand" boxing fitness class BoxxMethod, which is offering a 10-day 'try before you buy' trial for beginners. 

    Why not sign up to a few different free trials to discover a new fitness passion for 2017? You never know, you might find something you're willing to pay for throughout the rest of the year.
  • 2 Go For A Run
    julief514 via Getty Images
    Nothing makes you feel ready to seize the day like a run on a crisp, sunny morning - and it doesn't cost a penny.

    Grab some pals to help pass the time or download a free app like Nike+ Run Club to help track your progress. Alternatively, visit the ParkRun website to find a free 5K in your area.
  • 3 Help Your Local Community
    GoodGym/Instagram
    Get fit and give back to your local community by joining GoodGym, where members volunteer with local projects or run to visit an isolated person.

    The nationwide initiative is entirely free to join, but if you can afford it, a monthly donation of £9.95 is recommended to help fund administrative costs. 
  • 4 Download A Free App
    Fitstar
    There are tons of fitness apps that allow you to download and use their basic levels for free.

    Try FitStar as an alternative to hiring your own personal trainer or Nike+ Training Club to share your workouts with friends and celebrate your milestones. 
  • 5 Work Out Using Instagram
    Workout/Instagram
    Fitness is big business on Instagram and you don't have to look far to find a free workout video from a trainer.

    Search the hashtag #Workout or follow an account such as @Workout, which compiles some of best out there. 
  • 6 Hit Up YouTube
    Mens Health/YouTube
    Get fit from the comfort of your home with YouTube, where there's thousands of workout videos available.

    Try different channels such as Men's Health, BeFit or Pilates Union until you find the perfect workout for you.
  • 7 Go To An In-Store Class
    LululemonUK/Instagram
    Some of your favourite fitness brands may have free classes held in store that you never even knew about.

    We'd recommend Lululemon or Sweaty Betty, who hold regular sessions from yoga to bootcamp nationwide.

