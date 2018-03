How To Get Off The Beaten Track In Florida

While you wouldn’t head to Rome and skip the Colosseum, or go to Paris and avoid the Eiffel Tower, sometimes the most fun you can have abroad is when you leave the obvious behind.

Take Florida. Renowned for theme parks and balmy days, a lot of its most exciting haunts lie in the less discovered places: the pockets of nature not found in guidebooks and the cultural treasures secreted away.

Historic towns, scenic parkland, a fascinating variety of plant and animal life – endless exploration waits. Here’s the Floridian pursuits that’ll keep you interested.