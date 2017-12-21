How To Get Your Child Through The Post-Christmas Crash

Cathy Ranson, editor of Channelmum , tells HuffPost UK: “A combination of over excitement, exhaustion, new toys, and too much sugar can test even the saintliest of parents.”

For lots of parents , managing the post-festive period with kids who are grumpy and disappointed can be difficult (not least because we’re all feeling the same).

The pre- Christmas build up with the promise of presents, advent calendars and Santa Claus is an exciting time for children - but what happens when it is all over?

Relate counsellor, Dee Holmes agrees: “January can be difficult month for a lot of people, children included. It’s usually cold with little sunshine and while this is the case in December and November too, children have Christmas to look forward to then.”

But Holmes offers reassurance to parents, saying “there are plenty of things” you can do to ease kids out of this slump, or even “avoid it all together”.

1. Do let them have a lull.

We can all feel a bit low after Christmas, and that includes children, so cut them a bit of slack and let them have a festive sulk for a day or so.

Ranson says: “Let it go. Accept your children, especially little ones, will be hugely overexcited. Cut them some slack and yourself too.”

2. Don’t ditch the Christmas activities straight away.

After a month (or more) of build-up, putting an end to Christmas-related fun on 27 December can feel sad.

So make the most of any time you have at home with the children and keep up the activities.

“Spend time playing those games they were given as Christmas presents and haven’t had time to play yet,” Holmes says.

“Make time to watch any family TV programmes that you didn’t have time to see, take them to a Christmas pantomime – these continue into January and are something to look forward to and keep them in the Christmas spirit.”

“Catch up with friends and relatives that you didn’t get to see over Christmas. Even better if they have children who your kids can play with.”

3. Don’t try to sneakily get rid of the decorations.

You might think it is best to quickly get rid of the tree and decorations when they aren’t looking, but they’re obviously going to notice and might feel hurt you did it without them being involved.

So it might take longer, but Holmes recommends making the process into a “fun game” that you can all help out with.

Perhaps try replacing the tree with some new bulbs in the garden, that will bloom in spring, so they have something else to think about and look forward to.