British Red Cross advice on helping a choking baby:

1. Give up to five back blows. Hold the baby’s face down along your thigh with their head lower than their bottom. Hit them firmly on their back between the shoulder blades up to five times. If back blows do not dislodge the object, move on to step two.

2. Give up to five chest thrusts. Turn the baby over so they are facing upwards and place two fingers in the middle of their chest just below the nipples. Push sharply downwards up to five times.

3. Call 999 if the object does not dislodge.

