More than a third (36%) of 16 to 25-year-olds have self-harmed at some point in their lives, a new poll has revealed, and just under half of people (46%) know what action they’d take to help a friend. The poll by Self-Harm UK, The Mix and YoungMinds made it abundantly clear that many of us wouldn’t know where to begin if we needed to support a friend who is self-harming. Simply brushing it under the carpet isn’t helpful, nor is treating them differently. In light of the findings, we asked mental health experts for their advice on being there for a friend or loved one.

Westend61 via Getty Images

“It is shocking that self-harm remains so prevalent among young people as they struggle to manage their emotional wellbeing,” said Chris Martin, chief executive of The Mix. “What is clear from this survey is that peer support can potentially play a huge role in helping young people to recover.” Charities agree that you shouldn’t panic if you’re unsure how to help a friend who is self-harming, in fact a lot of the time “simply being there [for them] is enough”. If you suspect a friend is self-harming, but they haven’t told you outright, it can be hard to know what to do next. Ruth Ayres, Mental Health Project Manager for Self-Harm UK, said it’s important that you wait for your friend to come to you: “Self-harm is a very personal thing and we should be aware that young people need to disclose and talk about it in their own time. If we push the situation we can make it worse. “If someone is really worried about their friend then I would advise talking to a trusted adult.”