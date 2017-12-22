Men: Here's How To Hide Your Hangover In Four Easy Steps

Guys if you had a big night last night but you’ve got to look your best, we called upon the expertise of London-based makeup artist Bianca Bonjour to show you how to hide your hangover.

These four simple steps won’t take long, and all the products used can be found on the high street.

“I believe in affordable skin care and grooming for everyone,” said Bonjour.

“All the products I use are thoroughly tried and tested and require absolutely minimal effort to sort out your tired face.”

Bonjour found a willing and suitably sleep-deprived male model to demonstrate this tutorial, but of course the techniques are suitable for people of all genders.

