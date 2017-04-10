How To Increase Your Sex Drive, According To An Orgasm Expert

If sex is the last thing on your mind after a long day at work, you should grab your trainers and go for a run.

It might sound counterintuitive to exercise when you’re tired, but according to female orgasm expert Dr Nicole Prause, this can trick your brain into feeling desire when you get home.

“Generally speaking, if your heart rate is increased and you see your partner, you’re more likely to interpret your excitement as due to your partner. Even if it’s not,” she told The Times.