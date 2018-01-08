All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • PARENTS

    Does My Baby Have Jaundice? Causes, Symptoms And Treatment If Your Newborn's Skin Looks Slightly Yellow

    'Jaundice is not a problem in itself, but it can be a sign of other problems.'

    08/01/2018 10:18 GMT

    Every baby in the world has a degree of jaundice and while it isn’t a cause for concern, it’s important to determine whether your baby needs treatment.

    Paediatrician Dr Keir Shiels explained that babies get jaundice due to the process of breaking down old red blood cells when they’re born.

    This process releases haemoglobin into their blood, which gets broken down by the liver into a chemical. This chemical (bilirubin) is what makes their skin colour yellow.

    “Jaundice is not a problem in itself, but it can be a sign of other problems,” said Dr Shiels. 

    “We like babies to be reviewed by doctors if their jaundice level is too high.”

    To find out more about why it happens and what to do if you suspect your newborn has a high level of jaundice, watch the full video above.

    You can find out more about jaundice on the NHS website.  

    PetrBonek via Getty Images

    Baby 101’ is HuffPost UK’s parenting video series with paediatrician, Dr Keir Shiels, addressing topics mums and dads may face in their first year of being a parent. From colic to trapped wind, crying babies and their nappy contents, he answers some of the most common questions new parents have.

    SEE ALSO:

    Also on HuffPost
    Pregnancy worries and words of comfort
    MORE:parentsnew parentsBabiesbaby 101Jaundice

    Conversations