Every baby in the world has a degree of jaundice and while it isn’t a cause for concern, it’s important to determine whether your baby needs treatment.

Paediatrician Dr Keir Shiels explained that babies get jaundice due to the process of breaking down old red blood cells when they’re born.

This process releases haemoglobin into their blood, which gets broken down by the liver into a chemical. This chemical (bilirubin) is what makes their skin colour yellow.

“Jaundice is not a problem in itself, but it can be a sign of other problems,” said Dr Shiels.

“We like babies to be reviewed by doctors if their jaundice level is too high.”

To find out more about why it happens and what to do if you suspect your newborn has a high level of jaundice, watch the full video above.

You can find out more about jaundice on the NHS website.