Add home-made style to your headband with this quick tutorial by Polly Playford.

You will need:

Wool

Scissors

Headband

Pom-pom maker (or two cardboard discs with holes in the middle)

Mini disco ball

Cotton

Glue gun

Polly Playford is a freelance graphic designer based in London. She runs headdress workshops at festivals and locations in and around London. Get in touch through her website to find out more.