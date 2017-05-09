There’s a new Instagram food trend in town and it doesn’t involve changing your food to rainbow colours and adding the word “unicorn”.
Enter ‘cloud eggs’, a nutritious and picture perfect breakfast dish that we can really get on board with.
It involves separating yolk, beating egg white like a meringue, baking it in the oven, then the yolk is added back on top and the whole thing is popped back in the oven again.
According to food blogger Kate Morgan Jackson, who was one of the first to write about the dish, cloud eggs are nothing new.
“It’s an old classic that has been around for ages and ages. I remember having them as a little girl,” she told TODAY Food. “It’s always interesting to see what old faves all of the sudden are new again.”
Here is the recipe:
:: Separate the egg yolk and set it to one side
:: Beat the egg whites in a bowl or mixer until they form peaks, as if you are making meringue
:: Fold in parmesan, salt and pepper (add ham here if desired)
:: Divide the mixture into circular “nests” on a lined baking tray (one nest per egg yolk) and make sure you make a little dent in the middle for the yolk to sit later
:: Bake at 450’F (230’ C) for three minutes
:: Add egg yolk and more salt and pepper
:: Bake for three more minutes
:: Serve