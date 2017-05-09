There’s a new Instagram food trend in town and it doesn’t involve changing your food to rainbow colours and adding the word “unicorn”.

Enter ‘cloud eggs’, a nutritious and picture perfect breakfast dish that we can really get on board with.

It involves separating yolk, beating egg white like a meringue, baking it in the oven, then the yolk is added back on top and the whole thing is popped back in the oven again.

According to food blogger Kate Morgan Jackson, who was one of the first to write about the dish, cloud eggs are nothing new.

“It’s an old classic that has been around for ages and ages. I remember having them as a little girl,” she told TODAY Food. “It’s always interesting to see what old faves all of the sudden are new again.”