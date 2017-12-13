All Sections
    How To Make Salt Dough Decorations: Recipe And Ideas For Christmas

    These three kids show you how it's done. ⭐️🎄⛄️

    13/12/2017 13:20 GMT

    Getting crafty with kids isn’t always an easy task, but thankfully this festive creation is really simple to do. 

    Salt dough tree decorations are easy to make with your children and require very little preparation or ingredients.

    To prove that, we filmed three kids - Archie, eight, Maisie, six, and Charlie, three, from London, - during a Christmas crafternoon at their house.

    The video gives you a visual guide of all the steps it takes to make the tree decorations.

    HuffPost

    You will need:

    1 cup plain flour

    1 cup salt

    Up to 1 cup of water

    Cookie cutters (festive shapes)

    Paint

    Glitter (optional)

    Paintbrushes

    Ribbon/string.

    Watch the video above to find out how to make Salt Dough Christmas decorations or for a full run-down of written instructions, click here

