Getting crafty with kids isn’t always an easy task, but thankfully this festive creation is really simple to do.

Salt dough tree decorations are easy to make with your children and require very little preparation or ingredients.

To prove that, we filmed three kids - Archie, eight, Maisie, six, and Charlie, three, from London, - during a Christmas crafternoon at their house.

The video gives you a visual guide of all the steps it takes to make the tree decorations.