HuffPost UK reached out to Amazon, who can’t comment on individual cases but explained there are a couple of simple things you can do to ensure your xmas pressies arrive fully covered.

But Amazon customers have been complaining that Christmas is “ruined” after their gifts arrived at the door fully exposed.

Whether you’re a child or an adult, the suspense of opening a surprise gift on Christmas day is half the fun, even if the contents turn out to be disappointing.

@AmazonUK at the very least I do expect some packaging. Whacking a big bloody sticker on a kids present is lazy. If I can't get it off how do I explain that? Santa doesn't go to amazon. Come on. Not good enough pic.twitter.com/uAy98OlDgL

@AmazonUK so mad with you right now! Delivering unpackaged Christmas gift for my boy which he has seen! #ruinedchristmassurprise

To ensure you receive the packaging you’re expecting, be sure to check for packaging details in the “product description” section of the page. You may be required to click on the “read more” tab to find the information you need.

In this section, some products are listed as “Amazon Certified Frustration-Free”, meaning Amazon has worked with the manufacturers to ensure the product comes without excess packaging materials and any materials it does come with can be recycled.

These products are usually dispatched to customers in the original branded packaging, so to keep the contents a surprise, you’ll need to select the “gift” option during checkout if it’s available. Additional costs for this service may vary depending on the item.

Unfortunately the “gift” option isn’t available for all items, but you will be told at the checkout if your order can’t be double packaged, giving you the option to cancel it if you decide not to go ahead.

There’s also a way to ensure an Amazon sticker isn’t stuck to your box, even if the packaging is not listed as “frustration-free”.