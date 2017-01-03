Pomegranates are notoriously difficult to peel.
You either smash the damn things off the table (resulting in a disaster for all involved) or you attempt to hack it willy-nilly with a knife, most probably ending in failure.
Thankfully someone has shared the secret to peeling the fruit like a boss on Imgur.
The method, which is traditionally used in Thailand and involves making the fruit look almost flower-like, will undoubtedly change your life for the better.
