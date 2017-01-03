LIFESTYLE

How To Peel A Pomegranate Properly

Because smashing them off a hard surface is NOT the proper way.

03/01/2017 12:19
Natasha Hinde Lifestyle Writer at The Huffington Post UK

Pomegranates are notoriously difficult to peel.

You either smash the damn things off the table (resulting in a disaster for all involved) or you attempt to hack it willy-nilly with a knife, most probably ending in failure. 

Thankfully someone has shared the secret to peeling the fruit like a boss on Imgur.

The method, which is traditionally used in Thailand and involves making the fruit look almost flower-like, will undoubtedly change your life for the better. 

Why didn't I know this before?

More:

Food Life Hacks Smart Living Pomegranate
Suggest a correction
Comments
How To Peel A Pomegranate Properly

CONVERSATIONS