How To Prepare Your Teenagers For Their First Job

We asked parents whose children have started work, what the experience has taught them and how to best prepare your teens for the world of work.

It may not feel as momentous as the day your child started school, but when your teen begins working still feels like a huge life event for parents; an emotional combination of pride, nerves and a desperate gabble of last minute words of wisdom.

Don’t assume it’s easy for teenagers to get a job.

“We might have got jobs in our mid teens - both my husband and I worked from 14 - but it’s almost impossible for kids nowadays. There are so many restrictions it’s not worth it for employers. Plus, schools put a lot of pressure on teenagers and their parents not to get part-time work and concentrate on their schoolwork. ” Ginny

“Jobs are hard to come by without any experience. We got our kids to go all round the local area with their CVs and a keen smile, but it was soul-destroying and ultimately pointless. Chances are they’ll get their first jobs through you knowing someone or through a friend who’s already got a toe in the door.” James

Coach your kids about money (including getting it!)

“My supposedly bright daughter took a job as a waitress after an interview without knowing what the hourly rate was or how many hours she would be expected to work. She was too embarrassed to ask.” Jane

“I’ve been amazed how many cafe and shop owners are so disorganised (or perhaps taking the piss) that they don’t tell teenagers what they will be paid and when. I now drill into my teenagers that it’s their right to be paid the going rate for their age and to be paid regularly and on the specified day, not grudgingly out of petty cash when the owner happens to be in.” Jenny

“Kids under 18 will be paid in cash. If you don’t want their rooms to look like a drugs’ den with rolls of £10 notes in elastic bands, help them open a bank or building society account.” Nancy

“Talk to them about saving a percentage of their money - not just spending it all. That said, it’s amazing how carefully my teenager weighs up spending his own money versus spending mine! Nothing like working eight hours to make you think, ‘Do I really need to spend it all on one night out?’” Dan