    • NEWS
    07/06/2017 08:32 BST | Updated 08/06/2017 18:33 BST

    General Election 2017: How To Spoil Your Ballot Paper

    All the inspiration you need.

    After manifesto U-turns, celebrity endorsements and car crash interviews, now, at last, it’s time to go to the polls.

    Each party has done their best to convince voters that they deserve the keys to 10 Downing Street, but what to do if you’re still not a fan of any of them?

    Follow our live coverage of General Election 2017 here.

    Well it would be a shame to waste your vote but if all the policy quizzes and tactical voting guides have left you cold and you still want to go to the polling station, there’s one age-old option left: spoil your ballot.

    PA Archive/PA Images
    You don't HAVE to vote for any of the candidates

    By putting any sort of mark anywhere other than in a single box against a candidate’s name, you will invalidate your ballot paper and it will thus be counted as a spoilt vote.

    Voters may choose to scribble things, cross out names, draw on their papers or write on their ballot forms - it’s up to you.

    In the 2015 General Election, some even got artistic, although some did end up a little on the X-rated side.

    While we encourage you to exercise your democratic right wisely, we’ve rounded up some of the best examples we saw last time round (and a few other elections).

    Tell them what you really care about

    Make it a little X-rated

    Get artistic

     

    Create a new box

    Give it to the dog

    Use your preferred language

    Don’t sugar the pill

    Just choose your own candidate - even if they aren’t running

    Vote Or Vote None is a campaign to encourage voters to spoil their papers by writing ‘none’ across them.

    On their website, they explain: “Even if you are fed up with UK politics… use your vote.

    “Either Vote for a candidate who you trust to work hard for things you believe in,
    or Vote NONE in protest

    “Voting NONE is a positive protest, to say: ‘I believe in democracy, but I do not support any of the candidates. I want better politics in the UK’.”

