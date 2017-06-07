After manifesto U-turns, celebrity endorsements and car crash interviews, now, at last, it’s time to go to the polls.

Each party has done their best to convince voters that they deserve the keys to 10 Downing Street, but what to do if you’re still not a fan of any of them?

Well it would be a shame to waste your vote but if all the policy quizzes and tactical voting guides have left you cold and you still want to go to the polling station, there’s one age-old option left: spoil your ballot.