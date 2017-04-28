A new dad who managed to calm his crying baby within seconds has amazed parents with his really simple trick.
Daniel Eisenman, from California, US, only became a dad three weeks ago but he seems to be getting into the swing of things pretty quickly.
He shared a video of his daughter, Divina, crying in his arms. To calm her down, he took in a deep breath then let out a long and deep “Oommmm” sound.
He used the hashtags #OMBaby, #DaddyOm and #OMingDaddy.
Eisenman shared the video post was shared his Facebook page too, where it had more than 22 million views.
Many commented on the video calling it “amazing” and an “awesome trick”, however some were sceptical about whether it was a one-off.
“Well now that over 22 million humans have heard and seen the original version, questions are starting to surface about if this works every time,” the dad wrote on Instagram on Thursday 27 April.
“Firstly, I don’t believe anything happens twice the same way. Secondly, it’s not necessarily about it ‘working’, it’s about our precious #EarthAngel [baby] practicing self acceptance through self-expression, and simultaneously holding me accountable to do the same by #OMing more.”
Sure enough, the dad shared another video of the same trick working again.
It’s worth a try.