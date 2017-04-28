A new dad who managed to calm his crying baby within seconds has amazed parents with his really simple trick.

Daniel Eisenman, from California, US, only became a dad three weeks ago but he seems to be getting into the swing of things pretty quickly.

He shared a video of his daughter, Divina, crying in his arms. To calm her down, he took in a deep breath then let out a long and deep “Oommmm” sound.

