Mind Your Language: A Guide To Talking About Mental Health

A survey by the organisations found almost half (49%) of people have used words such as schizophrenic and psychotic to incorrectly describe themselves. Women were more likely to misuse mental health descriptors when talking about themselves, while men and those aged under 35 were most likely to use the same phrases as an insult.

We all know someone who has described themselves as ‘feeling bipolar’ or ‘a bit OCD’. While it might seem harmless, this throwaway language is actually making it harder for people to receive the mental health support they need, warns Bupa and Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) England .

Cal Strode, a spokesperson for the Mental Health Foundation, says the difference in how men and women use mental health descriptors is interesting, particularly when you look at “the wider cultural influences that are likely at play”.

“For instance, the internalisation of having their feelings and behaviours invalidated in a patriarchal culture can lead to self-stigmatising language for women,” he explains. “For men, the influence of rigid toxic masculinity within a patriarchal culture can lead to burying of emotions through the mask of humour and insults.”

Using language in this way is not just a sign of a negative effect of patriarchal culture, it also has an impact on how we feel about seeking help.

Pablo Vandenabeele, clinical director for Mental Health at Bupa UK, says despite seeing a positive change to people’s attitudes to mental health over the past 20 years, more needs to be done to tackle misused language because "if terms for mental health are regularly being used in a negative way, it can make it more difficult for someone to feel comfortable having an honest and important conversation about their condition, potentially delaying the time it takes for them to seek medical help."

So what words shouldn’t you be using?

There are two areas which need improvement. Firstly, taking mental health terms out of context or using them colloquially to describe yourself or others and secondly, how we talk about people with mental health.

Bupa and MHFA’s survey found schizophrenic and psychotic were deemed the most offensive terms when used out of context, with special needs falling closely behind. Describing others as autistic and bipolar was also considered harmful.

Making light of conditions can also be damaging and, according to Strode, perpetuate simplistic stereotypes. “The burden of dispelling these stereotypes can often fall on the people living with them and feel exhausting,” he adds.

Examples of this could include:

:: Using ‘bipolar’ to describe a mood swing.

:: Using ‘schizo’ to describe a person’s reaction or personality.

:: Using ‘that’s mental’ to describe something outrageous.

:: Saying you’re ‘depressed’ if you feel a bit sad.

:: Using ‘OCD’ to describe the fact you’re neat and tidy.

:: Using ‘psycho’ to describe a person you dislike.