It’s thought that 8.3 million people in the UK are in debt and one in seven of these have hidden money problems from their partner, according to relationships charity Relate.

A poll of 5,000 adults by the charity revealed that the top reasons for not opening up about debt issues were: feeling ashamed, being scared of a partner’s reaction and feeling their partner had different approaches to money.

Nicky*, 49, from Gloucester, and her husband got into debt when remortgaging to pay off credit cards and personal loans. It almost cost them their marriage.

“Bringing up our three children was expensive and it was ridiculously easy to get into debt,” she said. “We found it easier to ignore the debts and carry on spending than confront each other about it.

“When we eventually did start trying to talk about it we’d approach it in the wrong way which meant we’d argue and, ironically, go out and spend more money.

“We are paying off the debt now but we had a lot of slip-ups and it could have destroyed our marriage.”