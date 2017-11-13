Vivienne Evans, chief executive of the families, drugs and alcohol charity Adfam told HuffPost UK : “Alcohol is part of our culture in this country and is something children and young people are exposed to through advertising, their peers and their parents.”

The focus for this year’s Alcohol Awareness Week [13-19 November] is on families , specifically addressing the stigma that can keep teens from hiding the truth about their drinking habits, by having open and honest conversations about drinking.

But as it is unlikely children will make it to the legal drinking age before they start to form their own opinions on alcohol, experts in the field believe it is crucial parents have opened up this topic of conversation at an early age.

When you think about the important life lessons you need to teach your kids as they grow up, a conversation about alcohol probably isn’t the top of that list.

Evans continued: “Parents sometimes don’t realise how much their children look up to them and how much they shape later behaviour as adults.

“We think it’s therefore important that all parents talk to their children openly and honestly to equip them with the knowledge and skills they need to make safe decisions.”

The Institute of Alcohol Studies (IAS) 2017 report states that English Chief Medical Officers recommend a child does not drink before the age 15, and between the ages of 15 and 18 drinking should be supervised by an adult.

However, the the latest figures from NHS show 44% of 11- to 15-year-olds have tried alcohol. So it’s evident this is a conversation that needs to be had at an early age.

Here are six guidelines parents should follow when starting that conversation, according to experts at alcohol organisations Drinkaware and Adfam.

1. Get the timing right.

Drinkaware’s advice is that the earlier you bring up the topic with your children, the better. But remember: timing is everything.

“Starting a discussion just as your child going out the door to meet friends, before bed, or in the middle of an argument about other things can lead to conflict,” said Dr Sarah Jarvis, medical advisor to Drinkaware.

2. Make it an ongoing conversation.

Just like the “sex” talk, the “alcohol” talk shouldn’t be a one-off conversation with your children, but rather one that is frequently addressed.

“You’re more likely to have a greater impact on your child’s decisions about drinking if you have a number of chats as part of an ongoing conversation,” said Dr Jarvis.

This includes bringing up the topic of alcohol in relation to topical events, as Dr Jarvis added: “If your children haven’t brought up the subject you could find a ‘hook’ - a recent film or TV storyline, a celebrity scandal involving drink, even stories about family or friends - simply ask: ‘What do you think?’ and follow on from what they say.”

3. Be honest about your own alcohol consumption.

Dr Jarvis said it is likely your child may ask about your own alcohol consumption. Rather than brush it off, help them understand your drinking habits, as well as addressing the risks. Do so in an educational manner.

“Children aren’t stupid,” Dr Jarvis told HuffPost UK. “If you claim you never drink or never get drunk and you do, they’ll know. As a parent, you have more influence than you might think.

“Your child is likely to come to you first for information and advice about alcohol, and you can help shape their attitudes and behaviour towards alcohol by reinforcing responsible drinking.”

This conversation could include your own alcohol consumption when you were younger: “It’s far better to confess, for example, that: ‘Yes, I drank at your age – and I wish I hadn’t. If I knew then what I know now, I wouldn’t have.’ And if their questions get uncomfortable, say so.”