Kids may have visited Santa throughout December, but what they really want to know is if he’s keeping up with his present drop-off on Christmas eve.

The NORAD (or North American Aerospace Defence Command) tracker is the perfect way for children to follow Santa’s progress throughout the night.

The tracker went live on 1 December, but kids won’t be able to start tracking the sleigh until Father Christmas sets off with his reindeers at 8pm on 24 December.

Michel Tcherevkoff via Getty Images

With the use of special radar technology, kids will be able to locate the sleigh on a map.

NORAD’s Santa cameras will also stream a video on the website to show the sleigh making stops for children.

Prior to the tracker going live, kids can visit the “North Pole” online and play games in Santa’s library or watch films in his cinema.

It’s the 61st year NORAD has tracked Santa’s journey. The tracker received an update in 2015, allowing parents to download the NORAD Santa Tracker app.

Since the launch of NORAD, other trackers have come about, including Google’s ‘Santa Tracker’.

Similarly to the NORAD tracker, kids can see when Santa leaves on Christmas eve and watch where he stops off.

Enjoy tracking!

Also on HuffPost Secret Santa Gifts Under £5 And £10 Secret Santa Gifts Under £5 And £10 1 of 16 Milk Chocolate Spoon With Marshmallow, £3



Price: £3

Buy it here. Perfect for hot chocolate-lovers. In fact, you won't want to give it away.Price: £3 Share this slide: Whittard Of Chelsea