Awards season officially begins this Sunday (7 January) - well, technically in the early hours of Monday morning - when the Golden Globes takes place in Los Angeles.

The 75th annual Golden Globes will see stars from the small screen honoured alongside those who’ve taken the lead in the biggest films of the past 12 months, with ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’, ‘Lady Bird’ and ‘Call Me Your By Your Name’ all tipped to win.

With just days to go, it’s time to plan how to keep up with all the action as it takes place overnight. Sadly, we can’t help with your all-nighter alarms or snack supplies, but what we do have is all the info on how to access the latest videos, pictures and updates through the night…

The red carpet action *is* on television

As always, E! will be reporting live from the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, giving fans their first look at the stars as they arrive. Veteran hosts Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic will be in the driving seat, interviewing A-listers and giving their verdict on the gowns and tuxedos being sported.

The channel’s coverage kicks off at 11pm and will last two hours (so there’s no need for a nap beforehand if this is what you’re planning to stay up for).

And Facebook

Facebook is the official live-streaming partner of the Golden Globes, securing a deal with the event’s organisers, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and Dick Clark Productions.

As with E!’s televised coverage, ‘The HFPA Presents: Globes Red Carpet Live’ will begin at 11pm and run for two hours on the Golden Globes Facebook page.

The ceremony? Well…

You’d be forgiven for thinking that the first awards show of the season would be televised live here in the UK - especially as homegrown stars including Claire Foy, Gary Oldman, Judi Dench and Daniel Kaluuya are all up for awards.

Alas, that is not the case.

It goes without saying that streaming the awards illegally is not something we condone. That would be very bad. Instead, you’re going to have to rely on the Globes’ official social accounts for all the latest updates and backstage gossip.

Details of who has won what will be shared on their Twitter, and their Instagram story will also be updated in real-time. Professional photographer Ramona Rosales is overseeing the backstage ‘Instagram studio experience’ - though we have to admit, we aren’t entirely sure what that will entail - and will also be in charge of sharing updates from there on the night.

And don’t forget, we’ll be sharing all the latest updates via the HuffPost UK Entertainment Twitter account and on the dedicated news page.