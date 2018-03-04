We can’t quite believe it’s been a whole year since ‘Moonlight’-gate but this evening (Sunday 4 March), Hollywood’s finest will return to Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre for the 2018 Oscars.
For the stars and film fans in the States, the red carpet action kicks off at the respectable time of 5pm but for those planning to tune in here in the UK, an all-nighter is the only option.
And while we can’t help with your snack plans or coffee-making, we do have all the details on how to watch the red carpet arrivals and ceremony, live on British television.
So, if you’re planning to stay up, keep hold of these details...
The Red Carpet
As always, E! will be broadcasting live from the red carpet, from 10pm UK time, giving us those all-important first glances at the stars’ arrivals.
Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic will be presenting the show, and interviewing the celebs, with the show ending at 1am.
Sky Cinema are also broadcasting from the red carpet, with a condensed package of highlights airing from midnight to 1am.
You can watch Sky Cinema - which has been temporarily re-branded Sky Oscars online too, with a Now TV pass (more on that in just a second).
The ceremony
This takes place from 1am to 5am and there’s only one way to legally watch the main show here in the UK, which is on Sky Cinema Oscars.
If you’re a Sky customer with one of their entertainment packages, then this channel will already be on your television.
Don’t panic if you’re not though as anyone can tune in to it via Now TV, either through a Now TV box, on consoles including the PS4 or online.
There are a variety of passes - and free trials! - available here.