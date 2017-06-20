Here's How You Can Get Free Food At Pizza Hut

Attention pizza fans: getting copious amounts of your favourite dinner could be just a tweet away.
Pizza Hut is giving away VIP cards to the public that entitle the cardholder to 100% discount at its restaurants, up to the value of £100 per visit.
Put simply, you’ll be able to get £100 worth of free food and drink whenever you visit.
To be in with a chance of winning, all you have to do is prove you’re a die-hard Pizza Hut fan.
Simply post a status, photo or video to Twitter or Instagram using the handle @pizzahutuk and #VIPme, explaining why you deserve to be a VIP.
The “most dedicated pizza lovers” will be chosen to receive the cards, but all entrants must also follow @pizzaHutUK on Twitter and Instagram to be in with a chance to win.
So far, celebs such as Chris Stark, Ashley James, and Georgia Kousoulou are the only ones who’ve been granted the VIP status, but this is the first time the cards will be handed out to the public.
Gareth Hopley, head of communications, said: “We know other brands prefer to be secretive about their cards and only give them to celebrities but we wanted to give back to our loyal fans too and show how much we appreciate them.”
Sadly, cardholders won’t be able to use their discount for Pizza Hut takeaway, but they will be able to order any item from the menu in restaurants “for the foreseeable future”.
There’s no limit to how frequently you visit and you can take three mates with you for each trip.
Be warned though, to be in with a chance of winning you’ll have to outdo this lot...