Here's How You Can Get Free Food At Pizza Hut

Attention pizza fans: getting copious amounts of your favourite dinner could be just a tweet away.

Pizza Hut is giving away VIP cards to the public that entitle the cardholder to 100% discount at its restaurants, up to the value of £100 per visit.

Put simply, you’ll be able to get £100 worth of free food and drink whenever you visit.

To be in with a chance of winning, all you have to do is prove you’re a die-hard Pizza Hut fan.

Simply post a status, photo or video to Twitter or Instagram using the handle @pizzahutuk and #VIPme, explaining why you deserve to be a VIP.