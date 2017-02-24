HSBC has been widely ridiculed for suggesting that the average 25-year-old could afford a deposit on a house as long as save a quarter of everything they “earn” from birth.

The bank claims the average child receives a whopping £131,832.94 by 25 in pocket money, gifts, jobs, “tooth fairy donations” and profits from selling their things - more than the average annual salary of a CEO.

By saving a quarter of this, a 20-something should be able to afford an average deposit of £32,000, HSBC’s “Deposit Dash” study states.