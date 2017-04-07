Hubble Has Captured A Stunning Close-Up Portrait Of Jupiter

The image was taken by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope at a distance of 415 million and presents the Great Red Spot in striking detail.

Astronomers seized the opportunity to capture a stunning portrait of Jupiter as it made its closest approach to Earth in a year.

The anti-cyclone is has been spinning since at least its discovery around 150 years ago, but it’s slowly shrinking, for reasons that have eluded astronomers.

Scientists hope Hubble’s observations could help them work out why.

Thanks to its proximity to Earth, stargazers are set for a particularly good view of the planet tonight (7 April). The planet will be visible from dusk till dawn in the Virgo constellation.