A nine-year-old football fan who found a fiver at a match decided to give the money to someone he felt deserved it, rather then keep it for himself.

Adam Bhana was at the Huddersfield Town match against Manchester United on Saturday 21 March when he found the £5 note on the floor.

He decided to send the cash to his favourite player - Aaron Mooy - who he said “played very well”.

In a letter to Sean Jarvis, director at Huddersfield Town FC, Bhana wrote: “I found a £5 note at the stadium and gave it to dad because we can not keep what is not ours.”