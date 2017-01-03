A man has died after being shot by police during a “pre-planned” operation near the M62 in West Yorkshire.
The Independent Police Complaints Commission has been informed following the incident, which took place in Huddersfield at around 6pm on Monday.
West Yorkshire Police said it was “fully co-operating” with the watchdog’s investigators.
A police spokesman said more than one person had been arrested but no further details have been released, the BBC reports.
A police spokesman said: “Around 6pm this evening (Monday January 2), during a pre-planned policing operation near to the M62 in Huddersfield a police firearm was discharged and a man has died.
“The slip roads east and westbound at junction 24 of the M62 remain closed.
“An immediate referral has been made to the Independent Police Complaints Commission who are in attendance in West Yorkshire and West Yorkshire Police are fully co-operating with their investigation.”