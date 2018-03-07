HuffPost Tests: Makeup Highlighters

When cash is tight you want to know where to spend it, so we’ve tried and tested a selection of highlighters as part of our new HuffPost Tests video series.

Highlighter is a cosmetic used to accentuate certain features. It can be used to build up cheekbones, open up eyes or make your cupid’s bow stand out against a bold lipstick.

For the uninitiated, highlighters might seem intimidating, so we gathered beauty experts and makeup novices to give these products a run for their money.

From demonstrating how to wear a highlighter to working out which products are the best (and most affordable), watch the video above for our verdict.