HuffPost Tests: Makeup Highlighters

When cash is tight you want to know where to spend it, so we’ve tried and tested a selection of highlighters as part of our new HuffPost Tests video series.
Highlighter is a cosmetic used to accentuate certain features. It can be used to build up cheekbones, open up eyes or make your cupid’s bow stand out against a bold lipstick.
For the uninitiated, highlighters might seem intimidating, so we gathered beauty experts and makeup novices to give these products a run for their money.
From demonstrating how to wear a highlighter to working out which products are the best (and most affordable), watch the video above for our verdict.
Products order of appearance:
1. Fenty Beauty, Killawatt in ‘Trophy Wife’, £26
2. Benefit, High Beam in Original, £22
3. Glossier, Haloscope in ‘Quartz’, £18
4. Illamasqua, Beyond Powder in ‘OMG’, £34
5. Maybelline, Master Chrome in ’100 Molten Gold’, £6.98
6. Sleek, Highlighting Palette Precious Metals in ’029′, £6.95- £9.99