    07/03/2018 09:00 GMT

    HuffPost Tests: Makeup Highlighters

    We tried a range of products as part of our new video series.

    HuffPost UK

    When cash is tight you want to know where to spend it, so we’ve tried and tested a selection of highlighters as part of our new HuffPost Tests video series.

    Highlighter is a cosmetic used to accentuate certain features. It can be used to build up cheekbones, open up eyes or make your cupid’s bow stand out against a bold lipstick.

    For the uninitiated, highlighters might seem intimidating, so we gathered beauty experts and makeup novices to give these products a run for their money.

    From demonstrating how to wear a highlighter to working out which products are the best (and most affordable), watch the video above for our verdict.

    Products order of appearance: 

    1. Fenty Beauty, Killawatt in ‘Trophy Wife’, £26

    2. Benefit, High Beam in Original, £22 

    3. Glossier, Haloscope in ‘Quartz’, £18 

    4. Illamasqua, Beyond Powder in ‘OMG’, £34

    5. Maybelline, Master Chrome in ’100 Molten Gold’, £6.98 

    6. Sleek, Highlighting Palette Precious Metals in ’029′, £6.95- £9.99

