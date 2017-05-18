Huge Alien Megastructures Do Exist, We're Just Looking In The Wrong Place, Expert Claims

For over half a century now, stargazers and astronomers alike have been on the hunt for extra terrestrial life.

But, even with the capabilities of extra-solar planet locating missions, such as the Kepler Space Observatory, we are still looking.

As we continue to fall foul of the Fermi Paradox, (in other words, if intelligent life exists, why the heck have we consistently failed to find evidence for it), now one astronomer thinks he knows the answer.

We’ve been looking in the wrong place.