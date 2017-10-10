All Sections
    Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall Meets Niklas Ekstedt, The Chef Who Ditched Electricity And Gained A Michelin Star

    🔥🔥🔥

    Everything Niklas Ekstedt cooks is flavoured with fire, but the Michelin-starred cuisine is a far cry from your average barbecue. 

    In the first episode of ‘The Chefs’ Chef’, HuffPost UK’s latest original video series, Niklas talks fellow chef Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall through his unique techniques.

    The pair meet at Niklas’s eponymous Stockholm restaurant, Ekstedt, where the chef has ditched modern-day gas hobs and electric ovens in favour of a fire pit, a wood-fired oven and a wood stove.

    Throughout the episode, Niklas cooks Hugh some of his favourite dishes, from juniper hot smoked turbot to hay-flamed wild duck.

    HuffPost UK
    Niklas Ekstedt (left) and Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall (right). 

    Through his bold flavours, Niklas hopes to ignite our primal fire-side instincts and it certainly seems to work with Hugh, who describes salivating at the simple smell of food meeting flame.

    Niklas’s abandonment of modern technology may be a little difficult to replicate in your own kitchen, but his spirit will convince you to get back to basics where you can. 

    After all, as the chef himself says: “You don’t get excited about something that pings out of a microwave.”

