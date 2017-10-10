Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall Meets Niklas Ekstedt, The Chef Who Ditched Electricity And Gained A Michelin Star

Everything Niklas Ekstedt cooks is flavoured with fire, but the Michelin-starred cuisine is a far cry from your average barbecue.

In the first episode of ‘The Chefs’ Chef’, HuffPost UK’s latest original video series, Niklas talks fellow chef Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall through his unique techniques.

The pair meet at Niklas’s eponymous Stockholm restaurant, Ekstedt, where the chef has ditched modern-day gas hobs and electric ovens in favour of a fire pit, a wood-fired oven and a wood stove.

Throughout the episode, Niklas cooks Hugh some of his favourite dishes, from juniper hot smoked turbot to hay-flamed wild duck.