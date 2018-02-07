Labour MP Hugh Gaffney has said sorry for “deeply offensive” remarks he made during a Burns Supper speech.

The Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill MP made a ‘joke’ about Robert Burns not being “bent”, according to the Herald, and used a racist term in reference to a Chinese meal.

The MP has been reprimanded by the party and will attend equality and diversity training but Labour faced calls to suspend Gaffney.

In a statement apologising for his comments, Gaffney said: “Last week I attended a Labour Students Burns Supper in Edinburgh.

“At that event I used certain language relating to the Chinese and LGBT communities that was wrong and completely inappropriate.