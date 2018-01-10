Hugh Grant and his girlfriend Anna Eberstein are reportedly expecting another child together.
The 57-year-old is set to become a father for the fifth time, according to Anna’s mum Susanne Eberstein.
She confirmed the pregnancy to Aftonbladet, revealing: “I’m very happy to be getting another grandchild. She’s due rather soon.”
The child will be Hugh and Anna’s third together. Hugh’s two eldest children Tabitha and Felix are from a previous relationship with Tinglan Hong.
The actor and 35-year-old Swedish television presenter are yet to confirm the news themselves.
The pair attended the Golden Globes together earlier this week, where Grant presented the Best Foreign Language Film prize.