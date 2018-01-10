All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • PARENTS
    10/01/2018 09:45 GMT | Updated 1 hour ago

    Hugh Grant Set To Become Dad Again, After Anna Eberstein's Mum Confirms Pregnancy

    Congratulations are in order 👶

    Hugh Grant and his girlfriend Anna Eberstein are reportedly expecting another child together.

    The 57-year-old is set to become a father for the fifth time, according to Anna’s mum Susanne Eberstein.

    She confirmed the pregnancy to Aftonbladet, revealing: “I’m very happy to be getting another grandchild. She’s due rather soon.”

    Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images
    Hugh and Anna attended the Golden Globes together on 7 January.

    The child will be Hugh and Anna’s third together. Hugh’s two eldest children Tabitha and Felix are from a previous relationship with Tinglan Hong.

    The actor and 35-year-old Swedish television presenter are yet to confirm the news themselves.

    The pair attended the Golden Globes together earlier this week, where Grant presented the Best Foreign Language Film prize.

    Also on HuffPost
    Pregnant Celebrities 2018
    MORE:celebrity parentsparents-to-bePregnancyhugh grant

    Conversations