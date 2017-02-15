The World Is A Step Closer To Allowing Us To Edit The Genes Of Embryos

The world has moved a step closer to allowing scientists to edit the heritable genes of embryos, as a report has been published on the criteria that would need to be met in order for doctors to perform such a process.

Genome editing is nothing new - in fact it is already widely used in research and clinical trials for non-heritable applications, for those that involve somatic cells, which are any cells in a living organism apart from the reproductive cells.

By adding, removing, or replacing DNA base pairs in gametes or early embryos, scientists are currently able to treat or prevent diseases or disabilities.

While this type of editing does come under some criticism, because it could be seen to be enhancing human traits and capabilities, such as physical strength or appearance, it is being developed across the board.