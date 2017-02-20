A leading scientist has suggested that placing humans into a state of hibernation could be a powerful new tool for fighting cancer, in particular terminal cancers.

Professor Marco Durante, from the Trento Institute in Italy, has suggested that if humans could be successfully placed into a hibernation state then it would stop the cancer in its tracks.

In addition it would also make radiotherapy far more effective as inactive tissue responds better to this form of treatment.

Speaking to the BBC World Service Professor Durante said: “The main problem was that humans don’t go into hibernation of course, bears go into hibernation, squirrels go into hibernation but humans don’t.”

“However recently it has been discovered that it is possible to induce a state which is similar to hibernation called synthetic torpor.”