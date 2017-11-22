‘Human Remains’ Dug Up In Stalybridge Aldi Car Park

Suspected human remains have been dug up in an Aldi supermarket car park in Manchester. Greater Manchester Police were called to the superstore in Leech Street, Stalybridge, on Tuesday afternoon. Contractors are believed to have uncovered a “skull and a shoulder blade”, both of which appear to be human, the Manchester Evening News reported.

A GMP spokesman said: “Initial enquiries have suggested that the location is a former burial ground on the site of an old chapel. “Further enquiries are ongoing to ascertain whether or not the remains are human and if they are from an ancient burial ground.” A post on the Stalybridge Town Facebook page said: “Although police have yet to confirm, witnesses at the site say that human remains buried face down were uncovered when the heavy machinery began churning up the old public car park behind Melbourne Street in Stalybridge.