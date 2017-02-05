All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • NEWS
    05/02/2017 17:13 GMT | Updated 05/02/2017 17:16 GMT

    Human Remains Found Near A404 Slip Road, High Wycombe

    Officers made the discovery during a routine patrol.

    Human remains have been found near the busy A404 slip road in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire.

    Thames Valley Police officers discovered the remains at the roadside during a routine patrol near Handy Cross roundabout at about 1.40pm on Saturday.

    The road was still closed on Sunday and is expected to remain shut until Monday.

    Google Street View
    Human remains were found near the busy A404 slip road in High Wycombe.

    Thames Valley Police said the death is being treated as unexplained.

    The slip road feeds onto the M40 northbound and commuters could encounter rush hour delays on Monday morning.

    MORE:newsthames valley police buckinghamshireHigh Wycombe

    Conversations