Human remains have been found near the busy A404 slip road in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire.
Thames Valley Police officers discovered the remains at the roadside during a routine patrol near Handy Cross roundabout at about 1.40pm on Saturday.
The road was still closed on Sunday and is expected to remain shut until Monday.
Thames Valley Police said the death is being treated as unexplained.
The slip road feeds onto the M40 northbound and commuters could encounter rush hour delays on Monday morning.