Considering the internet was made by humans for humans you would, quite sensibly assume that the vast majority of all traffic on the internet does then come from humans. Well you’re wrong, so very wrong. A new report by Imperva has shown that not only are we not alone in using the internet, we’re actually in the minority. Over half of all internet traffic was in fact generated by bots.

Imperva Incapsula

Over a period of 90 days the company analysed over 16.7 billion visits to 100,000 randomly-selected domains and what they found might shock some of us. Every third visitor to a website was an attack bot. These rather nasty pieces of software usually impersonate themselves as humans allowing them to enter a website undetected. This makes them perfect for DDoS attacks which can then bring down entire websites.

Another favoured use of the impersonation bot is online ticketing. By pretending to be a human, shady organisations can buy up vast quantities of tickets to events, gigs etc and then re-sell them with a pretty eye-watering premium to the poor humans who just weren’t quick enough. While bad bots were by far the majority, good bots also accounted for a huge 22.9 per cent of all internet traffic.

Imperva Incapsula

Good bots include small monitoring bots that check how available a company's website is and generally check its overall health. Search Engine bots for example are used to help decide website rankings and to probe websites for information in order to create better search results. Of course as Imperva points out, a special mention has to go to Mirai, a particularly nasty bot that was used in a cyberattack so massive that it floored almost half the internet. So there you have it, humans are in fact the minority when it comes to using the internet.