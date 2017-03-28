Fans of Channel 4 sci-fi drama ‘Humans’ will be delighted by today’s news that a third series is on the way.
The broadcaster has confirmed that it has commissioned Series 3 from Kudos, the production company behind recent hits ‘Apple Tree Yard’ and ‘Broadchurch’.
The story of ‘Humans’ is set in a parallel present world, where the line between man and machine becomes increasingly blurred. Eight brand new episodes are set to be filmed later this year, with all key cast members set to return.
‘Humans, based on the award-winning Swedish sci-fi drama ‘Real Humans’, has found a growing cult following since it debuted on Channel 4 in 2015. Last year’s second series brought Channel 4 its biggest audience among 16-34 year-old viewers. Since then, it has also been shown on AMC channel in America, where it was praised as “domestic drama merged with sci-fi thriller” by the New York Times.
Beth Willis, Head of Drama at Channel 4 said; “I can’t wait to see what the extraordinarily talented (writers) Sam (Vincent) and Jon (Brackley) do next with this show - no doubt it will be as insightful, surprising and addictive as ever. It’s a privilege to work with them, Kudos, AMC and our superb cast once again.”
Diederick Santer CEO of Kudos and Executive Producer Derek Wax said: “The world that Sam and Jon have so vividly created is set to unfold and reveal itself in even more meaningful, exciting and complex ways and we can’t wait to see what’s in store for our cast of incredible characters.”