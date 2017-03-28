Fans of Channel 4 sci-fi drama ‘Humans’ will be delighted by today’s news that a third series is on the way.

The broadcaster has confirmed that it has commissioned Series 3 from Kudos, the production company behind recent hits ‘Apple Tree Yard’ and ‘Broadchurch’.

The story of ‘Humans’ is set in a parallel present world, where the line between man and machine becomes increasingly blurred. Eight brand new episodes are set to be filmed later this year, with all key cast members set to return.

‘Humans, based on the award-winning Swedish sci-fi drama ‘Real Humans’, has found a growing cult following since it debuted on Channel 4 in 2015. Last year’s second series brought Channel 4 its biggest audience among 16-34 year-old viewers. Since then, it has also been shown on AMC channel in America, where it was praised as “domestic drama merged with sci-fi thriller” by the New York Times.