Congratulations world, we have now collectively reached the milestone of being able to say that we watch a billion hours of YouTube between us, every single day.
And just think, your mum said you’d never amount to anything.
This proof that mankind is destined to fail (and that we all need desperately need a new hobby) was announced in an official YouTube blog on Monday.
For the last few years, the video platform has been moving its focus on to engagement time on videos, rather than the number of video clicks, and it seems it is finally paying off.
Cristos Goodrow, VP of Engineering at YouTube, said: “Let’s put that in perspective. If you were to sit and watching a billion hours of YouTube, it would take you over 100,000 years.”
To think, 100,000 years ago, our ancestors were still crafting stone tools in a dark cave and working on migrating out of Africa (and they didn’t even know what a meme was).
And if you spent 100,000 years travelling at the speed of light you could travel from one end of the Milky Way to the other.
We really need to get out of the house more.