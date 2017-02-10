Thousands of people have called for a Cambridge student to be kicked out of university after he was filmed burning a £20 note in front of a homeless person. Ronald Coyne, a law student at Pembroke College, has been slammed as “disgusting” after a video appeared to show him trying to set the banknote alight while wearing white tie and tails. More than 3,000 people have signed a petition demanding Britain’s best university cuts ties with the first year student.

“Utterly disgusting behaviour should be punished,” one signatory wrote. “[He should] not only be removed from the university, but be made to work voluntarily for 200 hours in a homeless shelter.” The incident, believed to have taken place on February 2 after a formal at Coyne’s college, was filmed on Snapchat before it was released by student newspaper The Tab. The video reportedly shows the law society member struggling to light the £20 note before it pans to the homeless person. Coyne says “some homeless shelter” before the footage cuts out, the youth website reports.

SWNS Ronald Coyne's mother has called his behaviour 'thoughtless and cruel'

