The dubious claim to fame was announced on Facebook, along with pictures of the colossal arachnid, which has been aptly named ‘Behemoth’.

Behemoth was given to the Australian Reptile Park in Sommersby, New South Wales during a recent drive to have funnel web spiders brought to the park. He has since been released into the nearby bush.

A spokesman for the zoo helpfully allayed the fears of arachnophobes, explaining: “Huntsman spiders tend to inhabit many places that humans do and will pop up when you least expect them. Such times are in your car when driving or in your room when watching TV, but they really are not a worry!”