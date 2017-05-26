They can have a leg span of up to 12 inches and deliver a ferocious bite that is extremely painful. So it’s with some trepidation that we inform you a huntsman spider has been found clinging to a house in Kent. And it is not known how this specimen - though not yet fully grown - came to be in the south east of England, thousands of miles from its traditional homeland.

SWNS A huntsman spider, not in Australia, but in Kent

RSPCA animal collection officer Louise Horton was called out to the house in Sevenoaks on 15 May - but initially thought it was a joke. Huntsman spiders are known as one of the fastest spiders on the planet and while their bite can be painful, it will not cause anything more serious than mild nausea or headaches.

She said: “I honestly expected to get there and find a big house spider or a toy spider or something silly but it was a huntsman. “It wasn’t a giant huntsman but was big enough, it was about the size of the palm of my hand so it wasn’t the usual spider you’d expect to find in your house!

SWNS The RSPCA attended and removed the arachnid

SWNS Huntsman spiders can reach a leg span of up to 12 inches - around the size of a dinner plate