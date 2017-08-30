Houston-born Beyoncé is among the stars who have pledged to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey, which has devastated parts of Texas since arriving on land on Friday (25 August).

The ‘Formation’ star is working with her BEYgood charity to help “as many” victims in her home city as possible, and has said (via the BBC): “I remain in constant prayer for those affected and for the rescuers who have been so brave and determined to do so much to help.”

Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock Beyoncé

The Kardashian family have also offered $500,000 (£386,700) to relief efforts, with Kris Jenner responding to comedian Kevin Hart’s callout for donations.

She wrote on Instagram: “My daughters and I accept your challenge @kevinhart4real. We will be donating $500,000 to @americanredcross and @salvationarmyus today to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Aug 29, 2017 at 9:02am PDT

“We have been watching the heartbreaking footage of the catastrophic flooding in Houston and our hearts go out to the people of Texas.”

Kris also urged others to donate funds while actress Sandra Bullock has given $1 million (£773,700) to the Red Cross’s appeal.

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment Sandra Bullock

Other famous faces to give money include Nicki Minaj and DJ Khaled, with many more also sharing their support for those affected on social media:

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Aug 28, 2017 at 4:21pm PDT

A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on Aug 27, 2017 at 2:15pm PDT

A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Aug 28, 2017 at 7:38pm PDT

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Aug 28, 2017 at 2:13am PDT

Hurricane Harvey is the worst storm to hit the Houston area in 50 years and as of Tuesday (29 August), over 13,000 people had been rescued by local agencies.